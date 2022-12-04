Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
Theratechnologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $128.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Company Profile
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theratechnologies (THTX)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.