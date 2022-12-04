Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $128.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Theratechnologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Theratechnologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 364,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Theratechnologies by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 22.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Stories

