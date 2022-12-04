Joystick (JOY) Price Down 4% This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $107.59 million and approximately $160,201.41 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,103.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010652 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00240798 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.53791569 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $169,073.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

