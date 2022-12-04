Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $107.59 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $107.59 million and $189,978.79 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00003172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,956.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010711 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00039929 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021556 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00240209 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.53791569 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $169,073.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

