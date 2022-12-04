Joystick Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00003169 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $107.62 million and $165,773.40 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joystick has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,978.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010661 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00240489 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54824265 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $169,925.07 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

