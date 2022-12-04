Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up about 1.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,120,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.31. 3,391,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,350. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

