Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,146,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,734. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.