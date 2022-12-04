Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Juva Life Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JUVAF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Juva Life has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get Juva Life alerts:

About Juva Life

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Juva Life Inc acquire, owns, and operate in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.