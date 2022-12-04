Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) by 222.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,575 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.05% of Kairous Acquisition worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter worth $991,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KACL opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

