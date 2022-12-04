Karpus Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 242.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,125 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,937,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 433.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 533,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 433,221 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 17.3% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,155,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 170,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 328.9% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 300,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 230,263 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

