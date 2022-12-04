Karpus Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 258,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of LatAmGrowth SPAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LATG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $4,694,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

LATG opened at $10.22 on Friday. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

