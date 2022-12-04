Karpus Management Inc. Sells 17,800 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $159,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

