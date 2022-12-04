Karpus Management Inc. Takes $2.26 Million Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 184,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $1,380,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 16.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 675,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.60 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

