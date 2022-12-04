Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

KPTI stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $417.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

