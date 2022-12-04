Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %
KPTI stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $417.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.11.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.
