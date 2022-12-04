Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $307.79 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00005295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $307.79 million and $17.56 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00079825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00059489 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025235 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 339,499,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,436,665 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

