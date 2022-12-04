KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,517 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.72% of KB Home worth $17,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,117 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $1,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

KB Home Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KBH opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.