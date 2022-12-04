Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,635,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,018 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

