Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,545 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,235,000 after buying an additional 9,772,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,981 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,900,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 766,289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84.

