Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,687 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,142.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $25.22 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.