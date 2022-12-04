Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.