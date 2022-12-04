Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.66 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.97.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

