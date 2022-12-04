Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Mackie

Mackie lowered shares of Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHRNF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

