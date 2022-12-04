Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Mackie

Mackie lowered shares of Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHRNF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Khiron Life Sciences
