KickToken (KICK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $778,914.16

KickToken (KICK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $778,914.16 and $165,275.10 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,035.78 or 0.99999680 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010679 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00039930 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021508 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00239949 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,533,414 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,534,040.33863553. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00636688 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $162,285.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.