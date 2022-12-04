KOK (KOK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $356,187.83

KOK (KOK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0972 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $48.61 million and $356,187.83 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10028784 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $489,268.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

