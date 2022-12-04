KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $48.71 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, KOK has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $48.71 million and approximately $259,935.06 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,099.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010621 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040061 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00242482 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09901007 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $332,355.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

