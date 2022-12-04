Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 270,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 115.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,124,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,227,000 after buying an additional 601,237 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 253.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 606,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,254,000 after purchasing an additional 435,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth $19,750,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

