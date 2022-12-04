Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LNDC. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Landec to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Landec Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $259.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $833,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,627,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,227.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Landec by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Landec by 309.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Landec by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Landec by 25.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

