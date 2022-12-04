Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.09 EPS.

LE stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lands’ End has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

