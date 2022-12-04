Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.93 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

NASDAQ LE opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 807.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lands’ End by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lands’ End by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Stories

