Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after buying an additional 3,918,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after buying an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after buying an additional 1,180,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,417,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $90.41 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.13.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.