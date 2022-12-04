Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $986,000 Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,842 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,024 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 397,471 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.39. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

