Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 127,833 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 330.8% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 155,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 119,288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

