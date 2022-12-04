Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,029 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after acquiring an additional 254,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after acquiring an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

