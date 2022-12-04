Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

