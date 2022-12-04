Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cigna by 5.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 356,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 9.4% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 86.2% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 171,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $327.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $198.08 and a 12 month high of $331.05.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cigna

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

