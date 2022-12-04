LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LCNB from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $211.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.71. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. LCNB’s payout ratio is 46.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

