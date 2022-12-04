LCX (LCX) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

LCX (LCX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One LCX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LCX has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. LCX has a market cap of $30.40 million and $193,589.22 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.21 or 0.05976200 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00505064 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.23 or 0.30454215 BTC.
LCX Token Profile
LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights.
LCX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars.
