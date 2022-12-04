Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Leafly Price Performance

NASDAQ LFLYW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 20,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,139. Leafly has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Get Leafly alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Leafly by 414.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

