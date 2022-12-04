LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) PT Lowered to €62.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €74.00 ($76.29) to €62.00 ($63.92) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered LEG Immobilien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €158.00 ($162.89) to €92.00 ($94.85) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.75.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

