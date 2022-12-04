LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) PT Lowered to €87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €92.00 ($94.85) to €87.00 ($89.69) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($76.29) to €62.00 ($63.92) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of LEG Immobilien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.75.

OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $64.39 on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

