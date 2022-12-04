LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,108,505 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.63% of LendingClub worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LendingClub by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in LendingClub by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Articles

