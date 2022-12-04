Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 58,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

