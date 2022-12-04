Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.32 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,233.63 or 0.07267213 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.30 billion and approximately $6.32 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,780,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,778,918.63354778 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,257.99733114 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $10,805,558.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

