Light Street Capital Management LLC Has $17.57 Million Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Light Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 277,000 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up approximately 1.4% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in PAR Technology by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,862,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,842,000 after purchasing an additional 771,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after buying an additional 85,559 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 17.5% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,376,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 205,158 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,345,000 after acquiring an additional 124,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

PAR Technology stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. 282,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,460. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $59.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PAR Technology

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.