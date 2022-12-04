Light Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Light Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. Li Auto makes up about 0.4% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,895,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,594,000 after buying an additional 1,052,229 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 167.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 176,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,028,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,967,000 after buying an additional 1,555,200 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,872,000 after buying an additional 1,514,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.78. 21,069,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,294,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

LI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

