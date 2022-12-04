Light Street Capital Management LLC Sells 119,449 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Light Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,449 shares during the quarter. Accel Entertainment comprises about 3.1% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned 3.90% of Accel Entertainment worth $38,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 423.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 292,576 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,424,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 208,667 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 138,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 72,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie cut their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

ACEL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 393,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,055. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $755.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.