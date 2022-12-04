Light Street Capital Management LLC Sells 25,500 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Light Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 988,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up 2.8% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of AppLovin worth $34,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 499.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after buying an additional 1,355,435 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $45,208,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $50,699,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 49.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Insider Activity

AppLovin Price Performance

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,326,434 shares of company stock valued at $18,195,701 over the last three months. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,257. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.29.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

