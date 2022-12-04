Light Street Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Light Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 123,627 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up 0.1% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,481 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,753 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $103.69. 1,767,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,140. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.68.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

