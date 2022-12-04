Linden Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMW)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 299,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:SPCMW opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

