Linden Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Linden Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797,125 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth $77,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth $222,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $287,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Gores Holdings VII Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSEV opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.