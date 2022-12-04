Linden Advisors LP Invests $85,000 in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.
Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance
Shares of JGGCR opened at $0.06 on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
